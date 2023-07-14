Trinity Health recognized for quality of care for stroke patients

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - When someone is suffering a stroke, every moment is critical.

Trinity Health is being recognized for the care they’ve provided for the hundreds of stroke victims they treated last year.

The award recognizes collaboration rather than competition. It looks at timeliness and quality of care as well as education to the patient when they are discharged and the medications they are given.

The award levels are broken up based on the amount of time invested. The bronze is for one month, silver for one year, and gold for two years.

Last year, Trinity Hospital saw 371 stroke patients.

“You know, we all want to achieve these awards and do the best for our patients no matter where they’re at. If they’re in a small community or in a large community, we want everybody to have that same care,” said Jerilyn Alexander, stroke coordinator for Trinity Health.

What might not be obvious to the public is that younger people are having strokes now more than ever.

A 19-year-old was put into the registry this year.

Pediatric strokes aren’t entered but the youngest they’ve seen is 14.

Alexander said to avoid strokes you should improve your diet, refrain from energy drinks, and remain active.

A stroke support group meets at Trinity Riverside every third Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m.

It is open to the public and Alexander said people should attend to learn from others.

She said it’s possible that maybe someone else has gone through something another person might be dealing with.

This benefits patients after returning to daily life.

