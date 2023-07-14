Seasons Greetings; why one Bismarck family is celebrating Christmas in July

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Back in February, Your News Leader talked to the Backman family when we checked out their over-the-top Kansas City Chiefs-themed basement. We learned then the Backmans don’t do anything halfway. So, we just couldn’t miss their Christmas in July display!

The corner of East Indiana and South 11th streets may not be the North Pole, but if you look down the street, you might think you’re seeing Santa’s Workshop. This is the first year the homeowner Robyn Backman has set up a Christmas in July display. The idea came from North Dakota’s long winters.

“We had too much snow, so I couldn’t put my inflatables up, so I just decided to do Christmas in July where there is no snow only a little bit of rain. It’s something different, I like to be different and enjoy things. If you can’t enjoy it one time, enjoy it another time,” said Backman.

Backman has everything from snowmen to Santa’s and she didn’t forget Clark W. Griswold or Buddy the Elf either. She does most of the work herself, but her family pitched in too.

There are about 42 of these inflatables on the lawn. Backman likes them all, even the neighbors are a fan of this concept.

“I think it’s pretty cool, at least someone enjoys it. People come by here every night taking pictures, they even stop. It’s just wonderful,” said neighbor Kirk Hofm.

“Because it looks really cool,“ said Derryk Backman, Robyn’s son.

Unfortunately, the display can’t stay on 24/7, but it only takes the flip of the switch to bring the inflatables back to life. As long as Backman can spread some early Christmas cheer to others, she is satisfied.

“I hope they smile and enjoy themselves. That’s all that matters to me is a smile and they enjoy it,” said Backman.

Clark Griswold said in Christmas Vacation, “We’re gonna have the hap-hap- happiest Christmas.” Backman has a similar message.

“Happy Christmas in July! From our house to yours!” said Backman.

Backman said the display will be up until next week.

