UPDATE: Three officers shot in South Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Valley News Live is receiving reports of shots fired in south Fargo. KFGO Radio is reporting three police officers were shot, which matches what scanner traffic indicated. They also say two of the officers are in critical condition. Sanford Health says they will not be providing any condition report updates on those involved in today’s incident as those updates will be coming directly from The Fargo Police Department.

Fargo police have also released there is no known threat to the public at this time. FPD asks for your patience as it works on this incident.

Emergency calls started coming in around 3:00 p.m. Friday afternoon.

There is a large police presence in the area of 25th Street and 9th Avenue South, which is near Big Top Bingo.

Fargo Police, North Dakota Highway Patrol, Fargo Fire Department and ambulances are on scene.

Valley News Live will bring you information as it becomes available.

