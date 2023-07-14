Oil production flat for May, but better numbers ahead

BISMARCK, N.D. (KUMV) - North Dakota’s oil production was flat for the month of May.

State Department of Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms said there was a very slight drop compared to April’s figures due to road restrictions and wet conditions. Helms added with more frack crews working, production will trend upwards going forward.

“We should really see a good surge in production over the summer as a lot of those DUC wells are completed and as they get out ahead of the drilling rig count in terms of well completion,” said Helms.

May also saw a record 17,913 active wells for North Dakota.

Gas production for the month rose one percent. Helms said it was a sign that the gas-to-oil ratio is increasing again.

Currently, there are 36 active rigs drilling in the state.

