Oil production flat for May, but better numbers ahead

Oil production
Oil production(KUMV)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KUMV) - North Dakota’s oil production was flat for the month of May.

State Department of Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms said there was a very slight drop compared to April’s figures due to road restrictions and wet conditions. Helms added with more frack crews working, production will trend upwards going forward.

“We should really see a good surge in production over the summer as a lot of those DUC wells are completed and as they get out ahead of the drilling rig count in terms of well completion,” said Helms.

May also saw a record 17,913 active wells for North Dakota.

Gas production for the month rose one percent. Helms said it was a sign that the gas-to-oil ratio is increasing again.

Currently, there are 36 active rigs drilling in the state.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mo-mo twins
Double blessing: Bismarck couple gives birth to mo-mo twins
Ashton Kutcher and his wife Mila Kunis stopped by the North Dakota Cowboy Hall of Fame
Celebrity sighting in ND: Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis visit Medora
Arrest made on 3rd Street and Broadway in Bismarck
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Two Williston men seriously hurt in golf cart crash

Latest News

Reports of shots fired in south Fargo
UPDATE: Three officers shot in South Fargo
The Christmas in July display at the Backman's home
Seasons Greetings; why one Bismarck family is celebrating Christmas in July
Historic rail bridge
Bridge battle goes to ND Supreme Court
Student
Former students being notified their debt was discharged; NDUS offers more options for tuition savings