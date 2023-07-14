Mixed cropping making its way to single-crop farms

RENVILLE COUNTY, N.D. (KMOT) - Agriculture is not a ‘one size fits all’ industry.

Some farmers have decided to test the soil and farm using different techniques.

Brandon Bock, owner of Bock Farms, said he usually farms with one crop alone, but this is the first year he’s growing two crops together.

He said others have done it and it seems to work. Yellow peas and yellow mustard crops are companions this year on 70 acres of his farms.

He said the combination of both crops are helping suppress weeds naturally, and he’s hoping it creates a bigger yield for each crop.

“The yellow field peas will fix nitrogen out of the air and feed that to the mustard so that way we don’t we can cut back on synthetic fertility,” said Bock.

He said, so far it looks good.

They will separate them after harvest, and Bock said it’ll be an easy process.

