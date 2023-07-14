Local family talks struggles with asthma, seasonal allergies

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - With nearly 26 million asthma sufferers in the US, the level of severity varies. The combination of seasonal allergies and asthma can be deadly.

KMOT’s Haley Burchett spoke with a family that’s experienced this first-hand.

Since birth, Aspyn Lee hasn’t been able to breathe normally.

Her mom said she doesn’t want this genetic predisposition to hold her back.

“Whatever I have to do I will do it,” said Bre Burley, Aspyn’s mom.

In 2021, Aspyn passed out after bathing her dog and aspirated. She was rushed to the ER, got stuck there due to a blizzard, was air-lifted to Fargo the next morning and was intubated for six days.

“I just heard her screaming and crying and I go in there and I’m like, Aspyn I’m here it’s mommy,” said Burley.

Aspyn is allergic to everything associated with the changing seasons along with all animals. Six weeks ago, she had another episode due to the smoke from Canada.

They called 911 and intubated her again on the way to the hospital.

“Mommy please, she said mom call 911, call 911, and I was like, okay, so I did,” said Burley.

Bre said that Aspyn’s lungs are so fragile that just stepping outside for a minute can be detrimental.

“We’re in the ambulance and we’re on the way there and I’m in the front seat And they’re like her oxygen is only at 80% we have to intubate her. And then hearing those words again, I just had flashbacks and PTSD from the first episode,” said Burley.

According to the Mayo Clinic, reducing your exposure to triggers is a big factor in avoiding accidents and medical emergencies. Indoor air quality, avoiding the outdoors due to high pollen counts and rinsing your sinuses can prevent symptoms as well.

Bre said she’s grateful Aspyn can still function, much less dance.

Aspyn is a competitive dancer and Bre said that in itself is a miracle due to what they told her in the PICU.

“Lots of unknowns. It went from you know she might not make it if she does, she might have permanent brain damage she may never walk again. She may never talk again,” said Burley.

Bre also said it is important to use your ‘mom gut’ and listen to your kids and that asthma is a lot more serious than people think.

“Instead of thinking my mental health is something that I can’t do, I find it as a superpower,” said Aspyn.

For Aspyn, a variety of new medications, an epi-pen, immuno-therapy and allergy shots are on the horizon.

Their pediatric pulmonologist travels to Fargo from Sioux Falls to see Aspyn.

Bre said the hardest thing about living in Minot is that nowhere in the city focuses on pediatric lung care and her resources are limited.

Earlier this week their doctor in Minot said Aspyn’s new care plan must be taken seriously.

Two accidents of this scale in 18 months are too much for anyone to bear, much less an eleven-year-old child.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.