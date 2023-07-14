Harold Rooker - Dacotah Speedway

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The question is, who has turned the most laps at Dacotah Speedway? You may be thinking Marlyn Seidler, Shawn Strand or maybe Jeremy Keller but if you guess anyone who puts on a helmet you would be wrong.

“I’ve never been in a race car. I don’t know why. I just didn’t care to,” said Harold Rooker.

Harold Rooker may not be a race car driver, but he’s the answer to the question of who has turned the most laps at Dacotah Speedway. Harold heads up the crew who prepares the track.

“I would guess I’m probably ahead of all of them. Not as fast but we put lots of hours in,” said Rooker.

At least two nights a week, 4-to-5 hours a night, plus race day and each week is different. It’s different because of Mother Nature.

“We probably watch the weather more than anybody doing any type of work. It depends on what day it rains, how much it rains, cloudy, windy day,” said Rooker.

Harold says he has learned a lot of do’s and don’ts in his 20-plus years at Dacotah Speedway.

“The big thing is the watering and anybody that wants to help, they want to water and that’s the last thing we’re going to let them do. We’re limited on who gets to drive the water truck,” said Rooker.

“My favorite machine would be the road grader. I learned on that, many, many miles and laps on the track over the years and that’s one of my favorites,” said Rooker.

It’s 3/8th of a mile around the track and it’s a track Harold and his team know intimately. There is no precise formula to follow so you have to trust your instincts.

“The firmness of the track because there are places the wind doesn’t hit or sun doesn’t hit, and you look for soft spots and you blade accordingly to that,” said Rooker.

Since it’s an inexact science, you have to be prepared for some feedback if you’re the ones preparing the racetrack.

“Over the years we’ve gotten more compliments than we’ve ever had but yes there’s actually some that can win a feature race and still not like the track. I haven’t figured that one out,” said Rooker.

Even though Harold has never been in a race car, he does like to compete in motorsports. Rooker and his granddaughter are into big-horsepower pickup pulling.

