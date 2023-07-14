Greg Eslinger on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck’s Greg Eslinger is on the ballot for the College Football Hall of Fame.

Eslinger won the Outland Trophy and the Rimington Trophy as a member of the University of Minnesota.

He was also 1st-team All-American in 2004 & 2005.

The Gophers had some of its most productive offenses when Eslinger was lined up at center.

The announcement of the 2024 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be made in early 2024.

