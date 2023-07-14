Greg Eslinger on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot

Greg Eslinger
Greg Eslinger(KFYR)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck’s Greg Eslinger is on the ballot for the College Football Hall of Fame.

Eslinger won the Outland Trophy and the Rimington Trophy as a member of the University of Minnesota.

He was also 1st-team All-American in 2004 & 2005.

The Gophers had some of its most productive offenses when Eslinger was lined up at center.

The announcement of the 2024 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be made in early 2024.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mo-mo twins
Double blessing: Bismarck couple gives birth to mo-mo twins
Ashton Kutcher and his wife Mila Kunis stopped by the North Dakota Cowboy Hall of Fame
Celebrity sighting in ND: Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis visit Medora
Arrest made on 3rd Street and Broadway in Bismarck
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Two Williston men seriously hurt in golf cart crash

Latest News

Dacotah Speedway
Harold Rooker - Dacotah Speedway
Play of the Day: KFYR+ Sports - 7/14/2023
KMOT - First News at Ten - Sportscast 7/13/2023
KFYR - First News at Ten - Sportscast 7/13/2023