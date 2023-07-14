Golden K Kiwanis Club rings the bell for Salvation Army’s ‘Christmas in July’ campaign

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) -- Minot’s Golden K Kiwanis Club has been ringing the bell for the Salvation Army at Cash Wise for the army’s “Christmas in July” campaign.

John Woodard, executive director of the Salvation Army in Minot said so far, they’ve raised $3,400 dollars. He said $2,800 dollars of the total was raised by the Golden K’s at Cash Wise.

Dick Sorensen, treasurer for the club, said they decided to volunteer because they heard about their Christmas shortfall.

“We’ve talked to so many people, especially during the flood of 2011. They don’t know what they would have done without the Salvation Army,” said Sorensen.

They’ll be at the front of the store from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday for the next two weeks.

