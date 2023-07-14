Former students being notified their debt was discharged; NDUS offers more options for tuition savings

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you woke up to a notification from the Department of Education about your student debt being discharged, that’s not spam.

The Biden Administration announced today it would forgive a total of $39 billion in debt for 804,000 borrowers.

But how is that possible two weeks after the Supreme Court invalidated the Biden administration’s plan for broad-based student loan forgiveness?

The White House says the initiative was made possible due to past mistakes.

The debt isn’t actually being forgiven, but rather being given to those who have earned it.

Hundreds of thousands of Americans enrolled in income-driven repayment plans have been overpaying.

Under those repayment plans, borrowers get any remaining debt canceled by the government after they have made payments for 20 or 25 years.

Because of this, the White House explains, many borrowers have already repaid the equivalent of what would have been required for that time frame.

Lisa Johnson with the North Dakota University System says college affordability is important for our whole state.

“In a period of inflation, sometimes tuition is not at the top of family’s priorities. Sometimes it’s food, shelter, clothing. At some point, education becomes a luxury item. Attending college in these key programs of study in in-demand occupations ultimately supports and helps meet our workforce needs,” said NDUS Vice Chancellor for Academic and Student Affairs Lisa Johnson.

Johnson says the 68th ND legislature enacted a tuition freeze for fall 2023 through summer 2025.

This means campuses are required to charge the same rates that were in effect during the 2022-2023 academic year for the next two academic years for undergraduate, resident students.

She says this positively impacts all undergraduate students—because all other undergraduate rates are derived from the resident rate.

There are also resources for scholarships and loan forgiveness programs listed on the NDUS website, ndus.edu.

