Current drought outlook in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Each year the state climatologist tracks drought conditions throughout the state.

This year with recent rainfall, he says it’s looking a little better than previous years.

There are still abnormally dry areas and moderate dry spots according to the North Dakota drought monitor.

Adnan Akyuz, the ND state climatologist, says the climate prediction forecast says there is not a lot of relief or precipitation to eliminate certain dry portions of the state, and later this summer it might go into a severe drought. This year is not as bad as 2021 or 2022, though.

“And currently based on the drought monitor that was published yesterday. Eight percent, or at least eight percent of the state is in drought and we don’t consider the yellow areas that you may see in the Drought Monitor because it is abnormally dry and they are considered either coming out of the drought or coming into the drought,” said Akyuz.

He says that drought is a creeping disaster that takes time to become widespread. And it’s normal every year for North Dakota to experience drought to some degree.

He says the precipitation has been hit or miss this year, and locations are spotty when collecting rainfall.

Around 30,000 North Dakotans are experiencing living in drought-stricken areas.

