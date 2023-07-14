Construction season continues in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota only has a few months to get a lot of road work done, and there is plenty of it around the Capital City.

This is a common sight in the summer. Cars sitting in traffic because of construction.

“I guess we kind of just put up with it. I’ve had to alter my route a little bit to get to work. I test the old route like once a week to see if it cleared up. And I’m still waiting for it to clear up. I’ll be happy to see it completed,” said Bismarck resident Gregory Loftesnes.

The NDDOT is responsible for many of the big projects like State Street and Bismarck Expressway. The department’s contractors are using safer and faster methods this year.

“We used some night paving, night work there, which is a little unique we don’t typically use it,” said city engineer Gabe Schell.

The State Street project is already about half done.

“As you’re driving the corridor now you realize the driving surface you are driving over is new concrete. So the areas that they have repaired previously is where they’ve shifted traffic over to,” said Schell.

Schell says it is too early to know if contractors will be done on time. Workers are required to specific deadlines on certain project sections.

“So whether or not they work real, real hard to get the work done and have wonderful weather early in the year, or that something happens later in the year. It’s really up to them what is the best way to use their resources,” said Schell.

Many potholes and curbs have been fixed, but some citizens like Loftesnes say they are still waiting for some improvements.

“I really would like to see bike lanes in Bismarck it should be much more prevalent for the safety of riders like myself,” said Loftesnes.

Schell says most construction projects should be finished around mid-October if they are on schedule.

