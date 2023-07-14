Campuses adjust to NDUS TikTok ban

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - TikTok may be a popular social media app, but the state university system has banned the platform on its network wifi because of concerns that the Chinese government may be gathering strategic information from it.

As students scroll through TikTok on college campuses, they now need to use their own data, and that’s because the app was banned at the start of the month.

“We started to implement the technical controls necessary about a week or so before the July first deadline so that we can work our way through the details to better understand if what we were planning to do or is going to work as designed. Through that process. We discovered a few things we made a few modifications,” said Darin R. King, the vice-chancellor of IT/CIO, North Dakota University System.

Students are adapting to the change.

“I think it’s fair that they can do that they can do what they want with their Wi-Fi. But for kids living on campus and they’re connected to that wi-fi 24/7,” said BSC sophomore Morgan Hartze.

NDUS removed the app from all NDUS devices on campuses, which some students are worried can impact their classes.

“We definitely work with making ads and marketing. So TikTok is obviously a huge platform right now where people are able to reach a big audience really quickly and effectively. So I think it’s just gonna, you know, make it a little bit more challenging,” said BSC sophomore Rhi Wenzel.

The North Dakota Board of Higher Education discussed the cybersecurity threats of the app when making a decision to ban it. Some students think all social media apps pose risks.

“There are other apps that are doing the same thing. I mean, Facebook, if you look something up, you get an ad for it. 10 minutes later, so I mean, there are other apps doing it. I don’t know how far they’re going with it compared to TikTok, but I mean, your data is out there,” said Hartze.

NDUS said the ban went smoothly across campuses, and it will keep monitoring when students return to school.

Techcrunch.com says dozens of universities across the country have also banned the use of Tiktok on college wifi networks.

