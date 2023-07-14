Bridge battle goes to ND Supreme Court

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The battle over whether or not the historic rail bridge over the Missouri River between Bismarck and Mandan will stand is still ongoing.

This week, the citizen group Friends of the Rail Bridge, or FORB appealed to the North Dakota Supreme Court.

The group is challenging South Central District Judge Jackson Lofgren’s decision to uphold the final two permits BNSF needed to dismantle the current bridge and construct a new one.

The railroad company has already started construction on the new bridge by clearing vegetation.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.