Bridge battle goes to ND Supreme Court

Historic rail bridge
Historic rail bridge(KFYR)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The battle over whether or not the historic rail bridge over the Missouri River between Bismarck and Mandan will stand is still ongoing.

This week, the citizen group Friends of the Rail Bridge, or FORB appealed to the North Dakota Supreme Court.

The group is challenging South Central District Judge Jackson Lofgren’s decision to uphold the final two permits BNSF needed to dismantle the current bridge and construct a new one.

The railroad company has already started construction on the new bridge by clearing vegetation.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mo-mo twins
Double blessing: Bismarck couple gives birth to mo-mo twins
Ashton Kutcher and his wife Mila Kunis stopped by the North Dakota Cowboy Hall of Fame
Celebrity sighting in ND: Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis visit Medora
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Arrest made on 3rd Street and Broadway in Bismarck
More than a hundred people were evacuated. No injuries were reported.
Popcorn machine leads to evacuation of Williston’s Grand Theater

Latest News

Student
Former students being notified their debt was discharged; NDUS offers more options for tuition savings
Two Mexican nationals sentenced for conspiracy to transport illegal aliens into the U.S.
KFYR - First News at Noon - Weather 7/14/2023
Youth suicide up
Youth suicides up; counselor shares what ND youth are experiencing