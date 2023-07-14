Boy shocks Lainey Wilson with comment about brother after being called up on stage during concert

Lainey Wilson was surprised to hear what a boy said after she invited him on stage.
Lainey Wilson was surprised to hear what a boy said after she invited him on stage.(Provided by Circle)
By Megan Grisham
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT
(Circle) - Well, we weren’t expecting that.

During one of her recent concerts, Lainey Wilson caught sight of a young boy in the audience, holding up a sign that caught her attention.

The sign read: “Lainey help me win my bet, I need a hug then my brother owes me $50!”

Wilson, not wanting to see a kid lose a bet, reached out to him, who’s named Cash, and invited him onstage. She read Cash’s sign out loud, ensuring the entire crowd knew its message.

In response, Wilson agreed, saying she needs to “take my guitar off for this one!” She bended down to embrace Cash tightly, giving him an enormous hug. While doing so, Cash leaned in and whispered something into her ear that seemed to leave her shocked for a second.

“Y’all won’t believe what Cash just said,” she said to the crowd. “He literally said, ‘I gotta tell you something, my brother likes your butt!’”

Finding the moment pure comedic gold, Wilson leaned in to give the boy another hug before he exits the stage.

This wasn’t the first time that Wilson brought a kid up on stage to help them win a bet, however.

Recently, Wilson brought a little girl on stage to help her dreams of owning a pony come true.

The girl was also in the crowd holding a sign, hers reading, “Lainey, my Dad bet me a pony if I get to get on stage at my first ever country concert.”

Of course, Wilson wasted no time and immediately invited the fan to join her on stage. Overwhelmed with emotion, the little girl couldn’t help but burst into tears as Wilson warmly embraced her in a hug.

