Woman bites rabid fox to escape vicious attack

BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) - A Virginia woman is recovering from receiving 11 stitches after she was attacked by a rabid fox while cleaning out her car.

Shirley Phillips was cleaning out her car Saturday afternoon outside her Bedford home when she felt something fuzzy rub up against her. At first, she thought it was just the neighbor’s cat, but she soon realized it was a gray fox.

“I stepped back... and when I did, I thought to myself, ‘Oh no.’ He jumped my ankle. He bit it,” she said.

Panic immediately set in as Phillips fought to get the fox off her. She bent down to try and pull him off, and that’s when the fox bit her finger. She tried to pull him off with her other hand, and he bit that one, too.

“He was holding onto my finger, and I was going around... trying to sling him off, but he wouldn’t go,” Phillips said.

When she realized the fox was refusing to let go, she decided to switch tactics.

“I reached and grabbed him like he would grab a cat, behind his neck, and I bit him on the ear,” Phillips said.

The fox released his grip just enough, so Phillips could lock him inside her car. A neighbor heard her screaming and came over to help, calling 911.

Phillips needed 11 stitches and suffered cuts all over her ankle and fingers. The fox ended up testing positive for rabies, so she’s also getting rabies shots.

As she recovers, Phillips says she’s thankful to be alive. She’s asking for prayers as she gets back to 100%.

Meanwhile, the incident has put the community on edge.

Ashley Willis, who has four children, has lived next door to Phillips for 11 years. Her family, especially her 10-year-old son, is terrified something like this could happen again.

“He doesn’t even want to go outside at night at all. Any kind of little noise freaks him out,” Willis said.

Phillips says she’s glad she was able to keep everyone safe from the fox, even if it meant some pain for her.

“That’s why I was trying to contain that thing in my car because I didn’t want him to catch nobody else. All us women need to hang tough,” she said.

The treatment for rabies is costly. The series of shots usually costs $1,200 to $6,500 per shot, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Phillips says her insurance should be able to cover the cost.

Police say if an animal like this turns up in your neighborhood, stay away from it and immediately call them.

