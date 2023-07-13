Voting rights restored for Minnesota felons

Minnesota has passed a new law restoring voting rights for people who are not currently incarcerated.
By Kyla Jackson
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - People across the state are celebrating, now that Minnesota has passed a new law restoring voting rights for people who are not currently incarcerated.

This new law will extend voting rights for 55,000 people across the state, including Antonio Williams, who has been working toward this goal for a long time.

“You know, I feel I feel like it’s a. Step in the right direction. Right. A big step, but I feel like there’s more to do. There’s more to come. I’m celebrating this big win this big. For me personally, I know the importance of why it’s, you know, very crucial for us to be involved in our democracy, especially utilizing our voice and our vote,” said Williams.

Minnesota has now joined 22 other states in giving felons the opportunity to vote.

“I think in today’s day and age, with the importance of voting and voting rights and and getting everybody’s vote to count, I would say that yes, other leads, other states will move for that,” said Jaci Kopet.

Antonio Williams is the founder of the T.O.N.E U.P Organization, which focuses on resourcing and investing in the educational development surrounding incarceration.

“We want people to be educated about the issues, about the people running right and and then you know. Maybe take it a step further. Let’s see people you know beginning. To run for office. Let’s see people, you know who. For once, you know saying you know what, my my voice never matter. My vote never counted. Anyway, let’s see people you know, starting to lift other people up and educate other people giving them that, that political education that’s going to equip them with the real power,” said Williams.

