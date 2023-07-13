Suspect in Minot roommate death questioning prosecutors over GSI charge

Shawnee Krall murder hearing
Shawnee Krall murder hearing(KFYR)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 7:27 PM CDT
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A Minot man charged with murder in the 2020 death of his roommate is accusing state prosecutors of mishandling evidence in a separate charge.

Shawnee Krall faces charges of murder and gross sexual imposition on the death of Alice Quierolo.

After the courts tossed out the vehicle that the victim’s body was found in as evidence, the state moved to dismiss the GSI charge without prejudice.

But Krall wants the charge dismissed with prejudice, meaning prosecutors could not reconsider the charge in the future.

At a status conference in Minot Wednesday, it was revealed that Krall accused prosecutors of “trickery in disclosing evidence” as well as mistreating his family and manipulating witnesses.

When pressed for specifics, Krall’s attorney Breanna Delorme indicated it wasn’t one issue with the state’s handling of the case, but multiple things.

“These things add up to be in a larger thing, so I can’t just on a whim say it’s this one particular incident or this other particular incident that we’re going to be discussing, and it’s a group of small things,” said Delorme.

Judge Stacy Louser instructed prosecutors to decide whether to appoint a special prosecutor to handle an evidentiary hearing later this month, by midday Wednesday.

“If there is going to be outside counsel or a special prosecutor, it would seem that decision needs to be made relatively quickly. Quite honestly, the court is not interested in putting the state’s integrity of this case or the integrity of the court in question,” said Louser.

Late Wednesday afternoon, Deputy State’s Attorney Tiffany Sorgen told Your News Leader the state would not be appointing a special prosecutor. We are working to learn more about the decision.

A two-hour hearing on the evidence in the GSI charge is July 25.

A trial for at least the murder charge is set for Sept. 25.

Krall remains in custody on a $50,00 bond.

