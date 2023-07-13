Sports Spotlight: Bowman County’s Ellie Powell

BOWMAN COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s not unusual to find multi-sport athletes in high school, but playing more than one in college is a lot rarer. Bowman County’s Ellie Powell just finished up with the Lions All-Star basketball games and Powell plans to also compete in the spring next season, which is why she’s in this week’s Sports Spotlight.

Whether it was volleyball, basketball, or track and field, Powell was one of the most dominant athletes in Region 7. After being named to the Lions All-Star team, Powell’s hard work has not gone unnoticed.

“I’ve really been excited. I’ve always wanted to do this. I’ve always watched it. Just seeing the girls and everything, and now, I’ve been behind the scenes. We’ve been together for about four hours, and we’ve already gotten so close and I’m just excited for the rest of the week,” said Ellie Powell with the Bowman County Bulldogs.

There’s a lot of hard work that goes into being a successful three-sport athlete like Powell.

“It definitely takes a lot of commitment, a lot of hard work and dedication for your sports,” said Powell. “And just knowing that when you’re in that sport, that’s the sport you focus on 110% and being there for your teammates and everything. Then when that next season comes, switching your mind over to that and always looking ahead to the next sport, and always focusing on what you want to do and putting that work in to become the best athlete that you can.”

“I got to coach against her in the state tournament this year and got to see her play,” said Jay Bachman, Central Cass Head Coach. “I have the utmost respect for her and the basketball player she is. As I was coaching against her and now getting to coach her is really fun. Getting to know her even as a person. She has a wonderful personality and is one heck of an athlete.”

Powell’s journey as a multi-sport athlete will continue at Valley City State, where she’s planning to play basketball and participate in track and field.

“I’ve always wanted to be able to play in college, so being able to do two sports, I’m just really blessed, and I mean, all of my work paid off, so I’m just really thankful for that,” said Powell.

One of her closest friends is Ellie Braaten. Braaten is also a Lions All-Star and will be with Powell at Valley City.

“Ellie and I have played together for a few years and that connection has grown,” said Ellie Braaten with Westhope-Newburg. “She’s one of my best friends and always will be. We’ll be rooming together at Valley City so that will be fun, getting to play with her at the next level. It’s just going to be a fun experience to go from playing little kid AAU to being at the college level. It’s so fun to do with your best friend.”

Powell totaled 1,329 points across four seasons with Bowman County. She was named to the All-State team. She was All-Region four times in basketball and three times in volleyball, where she passed the 1,000-kill milestone in her career.

