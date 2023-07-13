Sound wall construction underway at Atlas Power Data Center in Williston

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The sound of fans has been replaced by construction noises as crews build sound barriers around the Atlas Power Data Center near Williston.

The company paid $5 million to sound mitigation company Urban Solution Group to design walls that would block the excessive noise pollution that is impacting nearby residents. Sitework is underway, but the process is moving slower than expected.

FX Solutions President Rick Tabish told the Williams County Commission the walls would be completed by July 11. But, only pillars have been set up along the northwest perimeter as of Wednesday, July 12.

Williams County Administrator Helen Askim said they were told panel installation would begin soon. Rainy and wet conditions have slowed progress.

Residents who live nearby are disappointed by the missed deadline.

“I’ve said it before, I’ll say it again, it’s a lot of empty promises in my opinion. They give deadlines and they never seem to follow through,” said Lacie White, whose house is just south of the data center.

Since construction began on phase two earlier this year, the Judson Township has complained about loud noises from the computer fans. The Williams County Commission threatened to cut power to the expansion because of several zoning and building violations. The most severe ones were cleared on June 29, resulting in Atlas Power receiving a temporary 60-day certificate of occupancy.

More than 1,400 feet of walls are expected to go up along the north, east, and western parts of the facility. A berm is being set up along the southern side.

Your News Leader has reached out to Tabish and Atlas Power for comment but haven’t gotten a response.

Sound wall construction at the Atlas Power Data Center (KFYR)

Previous Coverage:

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.