Solheim Elementary School gets portables to accommodate growth

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck school enrollment is growing. Solheim Elementary has added two new portable classrooms to handle the additional students.

The school is still creating a plan, but administrators say two fifth-grade classes will most likely be moved into those units.

They say the district used to have more portables than they do now, and they’re trying to be more proactive in finding space.

“We look at the overall growth. We also look at the growth per grade. So, for example, you might just need another classroom, but the capacity of your classroom might be enough, but you might need another fourth-grade or fifth-grade classroom,” said Darin Scherr, business and operations manager for the Bismarck schools.

He says the portables are close enough to the school so students can have easy access to bathrooms.

This fall, the district will consider if there’s a need for another school.

