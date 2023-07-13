Solheim Elementary School gets portables to accommodate growth

Portables at Solheim Elementary School
Portables at Solheim Elementary School(KFYR)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck school enrollment is growing. Solheim Elementary has added two new portable classrooms to handle the additional students.

The school is still creating a plan, but administrators say two fifth-grade classes will most likely be moved into those units.

They say the district used to have more portables than they do now, and they’re trying to be more proactive in finding space.

“We look at the overall growth. We also look at the growth per grade. So, for example, you might just need another classroom, but the capacity of your classroom might be enough, but you might need another fourth-grade or fifth-grade classroom,” said Darin Scherr, business and operations manager for the Bismarck schools.

He says the portables are close enough to the school so students can have easy access to bathrooms.

This fall, the district will consider if there’s a need for another school.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minot to Orlando flights announced
Allegiant announces new route between Minot and Florida
Dan's Supermarket
Dan’s Supermarket undergoing rebrand
Landon Shuffelen
UPDATE: Missing boy from Stanley found, Silver Alert canceled
ND Country Fest
ND Country Fest sets new record for attendance
Mo-mo twins
Double blessing: Bismarck couple gives birth to mo-mo twins

Latest News

Suspect in Minot roommate death questioning prosecutors over GSI charge
Double blessing: Bismarck couple gives birth to mo-mo twins
The Storm Prediction Center is responsible for creating convective outlooks and issuing severe...
How meteorologists at the Storm Prediction Center issue outlooks and watches for severe weather | Severe Weather Warning Process Part 1
Spanish story time at the Morton Mandan Public Library
Morton Mandan Public Library introduces Spark Spanish reading program
Haven Hills foster care community
Haven Hills hosts fundraising event to build homes for foster families in Bismarck