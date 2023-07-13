Popcorn machine leads to evacuation of Williston’s Grand Theater
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Williston’s Grand Theater had to be evacuated Wednesday night due to heavy smoke.
The Williston Fire Department said they were called around 9:02. Deputy Chief Matt Ekblad said the cause of the smoke was due to a popcorn machine.
More than a hundred people were evacuated. No injuries were reported.
The scene was cleared at 10:05.
