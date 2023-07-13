Pathways for those with disabilities to find jobs

By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - Finding a job that’s a good match can be a long and analytical process.

The pathways for people with significant intellectual disabilities to find jobs are no different.

Your News Leader looks into what it’s like for people with a wide range of developmental disabilities to find a paying occupation.

Emily Paulson has been working at Kalix’s laundry facility since 2006 on a part-time basis. She said she likes the drying portion of the job better than the folding.

When asked what she does with her money, she said she goes shopping.

Her pay, specifically, is based on her productivity. She’s working alongside people with various levels of ability and some, without disability. Borgi Beeler, CEO at Kalix said their aim is to offer employment that’s a good fit for the person - either in-house or in the community.

“Anybody with a disability it could be an extra challenge to find the right job that works for them,” said Beeler.

Margaret Meckle’s job history includes a custodial contract with Minot Air Force Base; jobs in recycling, a bakery and other Kalix facilities. Then with the help of a staff member at Kalix, she had work trials at several places until the Moose Lodge offered her a part-time job with regular wages.

“I like the people there,” said Meckle.

Beeler said the transition from sub-minimum to regular wages isn’t always seamless, because sometimes they run into obstacles. Every case is different. She said they use Kalix’s working facilities to understand what works.

“I’ve got lots of success stories of people working for full wage employment, either with support for another employee, another employer, or on a business that Kalix owns,” said Beeler.

Beeler said they spend weeks to months going through a discovery process, searching for partners in the community and figuring out what thrills and motivates the person with specific needs.

