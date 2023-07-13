North Dakota data on subminimum wage

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The trend of sub-minimum wage license holders has been heading downward nationwide--that’s according to a Department of Labor summary from the Association of People Supporting Employment First.

The numbers dropped statewide, too.

North Dakota Labor Commissioner Nathan Svihovec said the state has about nine license holders and 218 people with disabilities that are currently employed with sub-minimum wages.

He said in 2020, the amount of 14c license holders was 14 and around 620 sub-minimum employees.

“Often times, these individuals that are getting subminimum wage, they may not be able to ever qualify for a lot of positions, because the essential functions at some of those are going to probably disqualify these individuals; so, this allows them to actually get out and learn some skills,” said Svihovec.

He said the industries this group typically works in are nonprofits like churches, thrift stores or government affiliations.

