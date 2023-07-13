No need for special prosecutor in Krall evidentiary hearing

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Prosecutors in Ward County say their office believes there is no conflict with them taking part in a hearing over the handling of evidence in the case of a man accused of killing his roommate in Minot in 2020.

Shawnee Krall currently faces charges of murder and gross sexual imposition, both AA felonies, in the Dec. 2020 death of his roommate Alice Quierolo.

The courts tossed out as evidence the vehicle where Quierolo’s body was found on the grounds the vehicle was unlawfully searched.

The state has already filed to dismiss the GSI charge, but Krall wants it dismissed with prejudice, meaning prosecutors could not refile it in the future.

On the GSI charge, Krall has accused prosecutors of mishandling evidence and manipulating witnesses.

In a filing Wednesday, the state maintained it would not be appointing a special prosecutor for the July 25 hearing on the charge, citing previous case law that they say shows there is no conflict of interest.

Your News Leader reached out to Krall’s attorney Breanna Delorme for comment.

Regardless of whether the court agrees to dismiss the GSI charge, the state has indicated it plans to move forward with the murder charge, even without the victim’s body or the vehicle it was found in.

A trial is scheduled for Sept. 25 in Minot.

