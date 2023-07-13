MSA United Way looks for volunteers for annual “Day of Caring”

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - August 9 is Missouri Slope Areawide United Way’s annual “Day of Caring.”

Volunteers will help Bismarck, Wilton and Underwood with projects like yard work, painting and rummage sales.

Last year the event had over 700 volunteers who completed over 3,000 hours of community service in one day.

MSA still needs about 100 more volunteers.

“We want to thank this community. It’s a wonderful opportunity for all of us to help each other to really make a difference in the Bismarck-Mandan area,” said MSA’s Resource Development Director Denise Fettig-Loftesnes.

If you’re interested in helping, you can sign up on the organization’s website.

