Morton Mandan Public Library introduces Spark Spanish reading program

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Language can create a barrier for kids when they want to play with their peers. Morton Mandan Public Library is hosting Spanish Spark story times to help kids be immersed in Spanish. Both English and Spanish-speaking kids are invited to come to the library to participate in activities, and story time is in Spanish.

As kids sing songs in Spanish, they’re meeting friends they might go to school with and interact with kids who speak the same language as them.

“The population of Latin families is growing, and there are a lot of kids who are now going to daycare or given or receiving any assistance or help,” said Karla Berg, a Spanish teacher.

Mandan Little Learners noticed more Spanish speakers in the community and wanted them to have fun activities for their kids.

“So they can learn more about activities in Spanish because usually, they are kids under the age of five. They are not going to school, and they still don’t have any proficiency in English, so it was great to have activities in Spanish before they can start kindergarten and got to school,” said Berg.

She wants to make sure before they start elementary school they have activities in their home language in a place where they can meet more English speakers.

“It’s a great opportunity for our Spanish-speaking population to come into the library and feel like it’s their space as well. But more importantly, it’s important for young learners to have experiences in their first language, in their home language. And then it’s an opportunity for us to have an immersion program for English-speaking kiddos to come in,” said Janet Bassingthwaite with Mandan Little Learners.

They collaborated with the library and Cloverdale Foods to make it happen.

The library will hold story time again on July 26 and August 9 at 4:00 p.m.

