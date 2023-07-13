Minot Storm Fastpitch to host 86 teams, more than 1,000 athletes at ND Junior Olympic State Tournament

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – This weekend, around 1,300 softball players from 86 teams across North Dakota and Minnesota will play at the state’s Junior Olympic Fastpitch State Tournament in Minot.

Teams range from ages 10 and under to 18 and under.

This is the first time since 2019 Minot has hosted the tournament.

This year will be the first time the newly revamped Scheels Complex will be highlighted statewide.

Class B schools saw the facility during the Class B softball state tournament last month, but this tournament includes the best of the best teams.

“We’re really looking forward to this. Our new building is done and we’re ready to show that off for the whole state and show the rest of the state what we’ve got here in Minot. We’ve got a facility that the community has really stepped forward with and our program, I think we’ve got the top program in the state. You can’t miss, if you go to a softball diamond in town, there’s going to be fastpitch softball,” said Thor Nelson, Minot Storm Fastpitch president.

Games for the younger age groups are at the Sertoma Complex on North Hill.

Teams from the Bottineau Crush and Minot Storm are competing in the tournament at multiple age levels.

The Storm teams are made up of Minot High girls as well as a handful of Class B programs.

“There’s a lot of new girls and you have to get along with everybody really fast right away. It’s kind of fun, facing new batters. It challenges you,” said Olivia Passa, who graduated from Velva this spring.

“A few of them are coaching now. To see that, that’s kind of what this game is all about. Them coming through the program, see them grow up through the program and go to college and play at the college level, and now they’re back. We’ve got a few who are coaching and a few who are umpiring and giving back to the game. That’s what it’s all about. Be a part of the community and help the next generation play this wonderful game,” said Nelson.

USA Softball mandates admission charges. Passes cost $20 for access to all games for the entire weekend.

Children age five and under are free.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.