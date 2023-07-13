Mexican cartel leader pleads guilty in ND federal court

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota U.S. Attorney Mac Schneider says a Mexican drug cartel leader pleaded guilty to dealing and conspiracy to commit murder.

Prosecutors say from 2002 to 2005 Juan Sillas-Rocha supplied meth, cocaine and marijuana to a cartel leader who distributed the drugs in North Dakota and Minnesota.

Police say he admitted to ordering the murder of two people while he was in a Mexican prison.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.