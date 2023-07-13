Magi in the Making: Minot High hosts annual football camp for all ages

By Zach Keenan
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 8:14 PM CDT
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – They’re “Magi in the Making.”

“(My favorite part of summer is) the beach,” said future Magician Brooks Schafer.

“‘Would you rather be playing football, or go to the beach?’ Football,” said Brooks.

This week is camp week for Minot High football and many other teams across the state.

High school teams have an opportunity to get ahead on practices.

Schools such as Minot offer sessions for future players as young as kindergarteners for an introduction to the sport.

Some were born into it.

“My dad is the coach. He screams at the players... because it makes them fired up,” said Charlie Hendershot, the son of Minot Head Coach Chauncy Hendershot.

Everyone has a different reason to come to camp.

“Because I want candy,” said Charlie.

“It’s just funny to see different reactions and what makes them work hard. You get all types of kids. It’s just a fun time,” said DeJarius “DJ” Jones, an incoming senior at Minot High.

Current players may remember their old selves.

“I remember, I used to watch my brother play. He’s a few years older than me. I used to think it was so cool, seeing the lights every Friday night. Going down on the field to meet him, I looked up to him so much, it was such an awesome thing to see,” said DJ.

Some day, these mini Magicians will be the ones playing under the lights.

“If you fall down, you’ve got to get back up. If you stay there, then people are going to think you’re really, really, really hurt,” said Charlie.

Minot High Football hosts the camps every year.

The high school varsity team starts the season at St. Mary’s on Friday Aug. 25. The home opener is the next weekend, against Bismarck Legacy.

