Law enforcement weighs in on Silver v. Amber Alerts

By Haley Burchett
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – On Tuesday, many North Dakotans were alerted to their phones or their TV after a child went missing in Stanley.

The boy was found late in the afternoon, but many were surprised that it was a Silver Alert, instead of an Amber Alert or something else.

Leadership with North Dakota Emergency Services said there are common misconceptions regarding what each alert means.

The Amber Alert System was established in 1996 in memory of a nine-year-old named Amber, who was kidnapped while riding her bicycle and murdered.

States across the U.S. later adopted the Amber Alert plan.

An Amber alert must meet two criteria:

  1. The child abducted must be 17 years of age or younger.
  2. Must have confirmation of abduction by a stranger or family member in which the child is believed to be in grave danger or serious bodily harm or death.

Sgt. Wade Kadrmas with the North Dakota Highway Patrol said it’s important to inform the public of what these alerts mean.

“So when we do send out an alert, and you know it’s for the most dire circumstances, in trying to find these individuals. I think you’re getting the message out there, the difference between them, giving you an overview of the criteria is huge, I mean that does help educate the public about what the alerts are about,” said Kadrmas.

The common misconception regarding the Silver Alert is that it is only for the elderly. Law enforcement said it is dangerous to assume this.

A Silver Alert means the missing person must have one of the following:

  • Substantial functional impairment: Physical limitations mean incapable of living independently.
  • Substantial mental impairment: Impaired judgment due to disorder of thought, mood, behavior. Incapable of living independently.
  • Developmental Disability: Chronic disability with a combination of mental and physical impairments; lifelong or extended duration of care are usually required.

In the case of the child from Stanley, he has autism, which is why it qualified as a Silver Alert.

The only other alert in North Dakota is a Blue Alert.

This is issued after an individual has threatened a law enforcement officer with a deadly weapon, used a deadly weapon, or caused an officer serious bodily injury or death.

It is also used if the officer has been abducted or is missing while on duty.

