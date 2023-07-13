How meteorologists at the Storm Prediction Center issue outlooks and watches for severe weather | Severe Weather Warning Process Part 1

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s been a quiet start to North Dakota’s severe weather season, but we always need to be prepared for it. Meteorologists in Norman, Oklahoma, are responsible for forecasting severe storms across the country and Your News Leader spoke to one of them to learn more about the process of issuing outlooks and watches.

Before severe weather strikes and we see the impacts, we need to have reliable forecasts, watches, and warnings about the dangerous weather. That process starts at the Storm Prediction Center (SPC).

“The Storm Prediction Center is the National Weather Service’s severe weather experts for the whole country,” said Harry Weinman, a mesoscale assistant and fire weather forecaster at the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma.

They hand-draw outlooks for where severe weather is most likely on a given day across the country on a scale from level one to level five.

Understanding the severe thunderstorm outlook categories (Storm Prediction Center)

“Each of those categories is really related to the coverage of severe thunderstorms that we’re expecting as well as the intensity of the storms. So, increasing coverage and increasing intensity as you get higher in those categories,” said Weinman.

Closer to the formation of storms, watches can be issued by the Storm Prediction Center in collaboration with local National Weather Service offices.

“From there, if it’s looking like we’re going to have a watch, we reach out to the forecast offices affected by what we’re expecting. Just to kind of iron out the details of the watch, tornado or severe thunderstorm, what counties should be involved, how long should the watch be going for,” said Weinman.

Tornado watches are issued when twisters are the most probable type of severe weather, whereas severe thunderstorm watches are more for damaging winds and large hail.

Severe thunderstorm versus tornado watch (National Weather Service)

“Communicating to the public what the watch actually is. It’s saying that the conditions are favorable in and near the watch area for severe weather. We’re not necessarily saying that it’s going to happen at any given location, that’s much more into the warning scales,” said Weinman.

Severe thunderstorm watch vs. warning (National Weather Service)

But preparing for severe weather when the outlook or watch is issued is necessary, as it will be too late to develop a severe weather plan when you get an alert for a warning.

Next week, Meteorologist Jacov Morse will see how the National Weather Service in Bismarck prepares for severe weather.

