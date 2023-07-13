Here’s how it’s going: a week into Minot’s recycling program

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) – The city of Minot is in the midst of rolling out its citywide recycling program.

It’s been more than a week since the recycling bins arrived at people’s homes.

Samantha Vaile, a Minot resident, said she didn’t know the recycling bins were coming.

”I was like, dang, is that another trash can? It sat on the side, then I understood what it was,” said Vaile.

Jason Sorenson, the assistant director of Public Works, briefed the City Council on the recycling program at Monday’s council meeting. He said of the more than 10,000 carts brought to the yards, 685 people have opted out. Alderman Scott Burlingame said the city cannot afford a $20 million dollar landfill.

”This is a fiscal thing as much as it is a feel-good recycling thing,” said Burlingame.

Sorenson said it’s not all about the money either.

“There’s materials that are put in there that have value in recycling markets and end-future products,” said Sorenson.

The city’s recycling doesn’t include plastic bags as of now. Vaile said she wants to get the materials right.

”Actually, it’s three-quarters full already, so that’s pretty good,” said Vaile.

The first pickup for the bins is this Monday, July 17.

The Public Works Department is taking questions about recycling. The city website and the QR codes on the printout with the carts also give information.

