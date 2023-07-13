Haven Hills hosts fundraising event to build homes for foster families in Bismarck

Haven Hills foster care community
Haven Hills foster care community(KFYR)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck organization is trying to raise $23 million to build a housing development for foster families.

Haven Hills had its second fundraising event on Wednesday with a mid-summer festival with food, live music and a dunk tank.

Haven Hills would be an 80-acre community with 12 houses for foster parents and kids. There would also be three resource buildings dedicated to things such as physical therapy.

Founder Amber Bohl says the goal of the development is to help provide support and resources.

“As the number of foster youth keeps increasing, the number of foster parents keeps decreasing. And that’s super sad because we need to retain a lot of good foster parents as we’re trying to recruit good foster parents and it’s hard,” said Bohl.

There are approximately 1,500 foster kids in the state, and about 200 of them live in Burleigh and Morton counties.

