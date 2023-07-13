Former daycare owner charged on suspicion of fraud

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The former owner of Beginnings Child Care and Preschool is charged with Theft-Deception after she allegedly inflated the number of children attending her institution resulting in receiving additional federal grant funding.

Court documents revealed that the North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services alerted the West Fargo Police Department about the suspected fraud in February. According to the report, an ND DHHS administrator alleged Brandi Koffler, of West Fargo, had falsely increased the number of children attending the childcare center between September 2021 and July 2022.

Court documents say the false claim resulted in the center receiving about $50,000 in federal grant funding. The ND DHHS report stated during the time of the fraudulent activity, an American Resuce Child Care grant application submitted by Koffler indicated there were 133 children enrolled.

On September 23, 2021, ND DHHS conducted an unscheduled visit to Beginnings Child Care. The report states during the visit, they learned only 61 kids were actually enrolled and only 50 kids were present on that date.

An ND DHHS administrator told WFPD that Koffler’s computed had been “wiped out” after they say they were unable to get any records.

The West Fargo child care center is now under new management. The institution was set to shut down in September 2022. Public records show the center was evicted from its location after Koffler failed to consistently pay rent over several years, racking up $330,000 in owed debt.

Koffler is expected in court in August.

