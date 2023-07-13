Florists create arrangements based on art in downtown Bismarck

By Emmeline Ivy
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Through a partnership between the Bismarck Downtown Artist Cooperative and talented local florists, artwork has come to life. Emmeline Ivy takes us on a tour through this immersive journey.

Here at the Bismarck Downtown Artist Cooperative, you’ll find creativity and expression in every corner. BDAC manager Paul Noot is beaming with excitement about their latest project.

“We have local florists that come in. They look at all the artworks. Basically, they pick out a piece that they want to make a flower arrangement for. We let them choose anything. So, if they want to choose a sculpture, something abstract, anything,” said Noot.

Out of all the sights, it was this piece that Avery Fremming set her eyes and talents on.

The 16-year-old is among the florists involved in the project and she’s stepping into the 12th annual event as a newbie.

“The oil pastel kind of spoke to me and the more abstract piece. I knew we had these really pretty purplish orchids, and I kind of was thinking of the idea,” said Fremming.

From the canvas to the real world - artists of all mediums collaborated in breathing new life into these pieces. And with real life, comes real lessons. Lessons the public can now learn from this art.

“There were a few surprises where they jumped out of their comfort zone, and I think that’s like everyday life. Sometimes as individuals, we have to jump out of our comfort zone. Artists do it,” said Noot.

Now when visitors step into the gallery, they find themselves surrounded by a space that engages their senses. Each floral creation harmonizes with its corresponding artwork, creating a symphony of colors, scents, and inspiration.

