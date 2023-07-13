Federal charges filed for illegal immigrant accused of damaging substation near Ray

BISMARCK, N.D. (KUMV) - A Canadian citizen has been federally charged for vandalizing a substation in Williams County.

A federal grand jury indicted Cameron Smith, who was in the United States illegally, for destruction of an energy facility, possession of a firearm by an illegal alien and possession of ammunition by an illegal alien.

The indictment said Smith vandalized the Wheelock Substation in May, causing more than $100,000 in damage.

Smith pleaded not guilty on Tuesday in Bismarck.

United States Magistrate Judge Clare R. Hochhalter ordered that Smith be detained in federal custody while awaiting a detention hearing on July 17. A trial has been set for September 12.

The charge of destruction of an energy facility is punishable by a maximum of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. The firearm offenses are each punishable by a maximum of 15 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

