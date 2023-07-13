Edgeley man killed in single vehicle crash

Edgeley crash
Edgeley crash(KFYR-TV)
By Brian Gray
Published: Jul. 13, 2023
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 59-year-old Edgeley man has died after a one-vehicle accident Wednesday night north of Edgeley.

Police say the driver was heading north on Highway 281 when his vehicle drove off the road and into a ditch. Responders found his vehicle in a field roughly 400 feet away from the roadway, and pronounced him dead at the scene of the crash.

The Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.

