Edgeley man killed in single vehicle crash

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 59-year-old Edgeley man has died after a one-vehicle accident Wednesday night north of Edgeley.

Police say the driver was heading north on Highway 281 when his vehicle drove off the road and into a ditch. Responders found his vehicle in a field roughly 400 feet away from the roadway, and pronounced him dead at the scene of the crash.

The Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.