City of Minot names first members of Human Relations Committee

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – We now know who will be serving on the city of Minot’s revived Human Relations Committee.

The council voted to formally appoint the members at Monday’s council meeting.

Current council members Scott Burlingame and Lisa Olson will co-chair the committee.

Burlingame replaces fellow council member Carrie Evans.

Denise Dykeman, Travis Zablotney, and Janet Mathistad are also on the committee.

The committee also includes Mike Blessum, Miranda Schuler, Lianne Zeltinger, and Christine Staley.

The terms for committee members are staggered to avoid complete turnover, with some expiring next year and others in 2025 or 2026.

It’s unclear when the committee will have its first meeting.

