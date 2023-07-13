Bismarck City Commission’s preliminary 2024 budget

By Bella Kraft
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 11:03 PM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck City Commission’s preliminary budget for next year no longer includes property tax hikes.

Commissioners are looking to fund safety projects, including buying two new fire trucks. They are also looking to address road and street projects as well as hiring an additional person to help with snow removal. And the budget includes a six percent raise for city employees.

“I’m grateful it’s balanced and with no tax rate increase. And we appear to be taking care of some needs that are critical,” said Bismarck Mayor Mike Schmitz.

The commission is expected to hold a public hearing and approve the budget in early September.

