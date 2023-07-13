Bis-Man Transit looks to get more funds

Bis-Man Transit
Bis-Man Transit(KFYR)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bis-Man Transit is asking Bismarck for more than $270,000 to help fund operations.

The organization provides after-hours rides for people with disabilities and the elderly for those who can’t use the fixed-route system.

Bis-Man Transit says federal grants only cover part of the cost of the additional service and it will soon run out of reserve money.

The commission says it doesn’t want to foot the entire bill because Mandan also uses the transit.

“There’s got to be an ask to Mandan. I fully think and will support some type of funding for them. I think it’s fair to us to wait until Deidre can come back and see what the city of Mandan does,” said City Commissioner Greg Zenker.

Bis-Man Transit representatives said they would contact Mandan about requesting funds.

