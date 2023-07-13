Amber Alert issued after mother took newborn from Phoenix hospital, officials say

Authorities said the baby’s mother was seen leaving the hospital with the baby in the duffel bag.
Authorities said the baby’s mother was seen leaving the hospital with the baby in the duffel bag.(Arizona Department of Public Safety)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued for an infant who was allegedly taken by his mother in a duffel bag from an Arizona hospital.

According to Phoenix police, the 5-day-old boy, identified as Baby Santana, was last seen Wednesday at Valleywise Health Medical Center at around 11:45 a.m.

Authorities said the baby’s mother, 24-year-old Rosa Santana, was seen leaving the hospital with the baby in the duffel bag.

The newborn had a feeding tube attached and is in need of life-saving medical treatment.

Rosa Santana is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 115 pounds and has brown hair with brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark shirt, dark pants and carrying a black duffle bag.

Anyone with information about the Amber Alert should call 911.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minot to Orlando flights announced
Allegiant announces new route between Minot and Florida
Dan's Supermarket
Dan’s Supermarket undergoing rebrand
Landon Shuffelen
UPDATE: Missing boy from Stanley found, Silver Alert canceled
Mo-mo twins
Double blessing: Bismarck couple gives birth to mo-mo twins
ND Country Fest
ND Country Fest sets new record for attendance

Latest News

FILE - A person visits a makeshift memorial near the scene of Saturday's shooting at a...
Lawsuit by Buffalo supermarket shooting victims blames tech giants for fueling gunman’s racism
FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Powerball jackpot reaches $875 million after no winner Wednesday
Bismarck banners
Bismarck City Commission’s preliminary 2024 budget
Silver v. Amber Alert
Law enforcement weighs in on Silver v. Amber Alerts
Popcorn machine leads to evacuation of Williston’s Grand Theater