‘Wings and Wheels’ show Wednesday night in Minot

By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The Dakota Territory Air Museum and the Dakota Cruiser’s Car Club are hosting a joint showing 6-9 p.m. Wednesday night. It’s their annual Wings and Wheels event.

Jenna Grindberg, museum director, said they’ll have about 150 vintage motorcycles, trucks, and cars out by the hangar doors.

She said the event is on a weekday because that’s when the car club meets, and people can also tour their vintage planes.

“Why not showcase them both? They’re both beautiful things,” said Grindberg.

There’ll be about four food trucks.

The charge to enter for adults are $10 and free for kids five and under.

