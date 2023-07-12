Search continues for missing Dawson County woman

Renee Arcand
Renee Arcand(KUMV)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLENDIVE, M.T. (KUMV) - The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office said it’s continuing to look for Renee Arcand, who went missing more than two weeks ago.

Arcand was last seen on June 26 at the Fish Intake campsite. Sheriff Ross Canen said Monday boats and a helicopter are patrolling the area between the Intake and the confluence. Nearby Richland County officials have also assisted in the effort.

Arcand is 36 years old, about 5′6″, weighs about 150 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes. She has a heart and vine tattoo on her leg and a “This too shall pass” quote on her wrist.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office at 406-377-5291.

