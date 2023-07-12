Public memorial service for Mark Knutson to be held on Saturday

Mark Knutson
Mark Knutson(Valley News Live)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Family, friends and community members are sharing memories of Mark Knutson since learning of his passing on Sunday, July 9. Many are calling him a visionary who followed his dreams and inspired hundreds, if not thousands, of others to dream big and pursue their goals.

A public memorial service is planned for Knutson on Saturday, July 15 at 2:00 p.m. at Hope Lutheran Church in south Fargo. A private family service will be held on Friday, July 14.

Knutson passed away after being air-lifted to the hospital following an accident on his bicycle. The Detroit Lakes Police Department says surveillance video shows Knutson lose control of his bike and fall into the path of the passing boat trailer. It happened in the 1100 block of South Shore Drive, immediately west of the intersection with Muir Lane.

In 2005, Knutson took his passion for running and turn it into the Fargo Marathon. In his 19 years as the Executive Director, he grew the race from 200 to over 20,000 runners.

“Mark was a motivated, inspired person. He encouraged thousands of people to run, walk or attempt any physical activity they enjoyed. He had so many ideas and was not afraid to make them a reality,” his obituary states.

Knutson also started the Illinois Marathon, Zorbaz Beer Run and Friday the 13th Run. In the spring of 2022, he moved to Detroit Lakes and started as the General Manager at Detroit Mountain.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minot to Orlando flights announced
Allegiant announces new route between Minot and Florida
Dan's Supermarket
Dan’s Supermarket undergoing rebrand
Landon Shuffelen
UPDATE: Missing boy from Stanley found, Silver Alert canceled
ND Country Fest
ND Country Fest sets new record for attendance
Mo-mo twins
Double blessing: Bismarck couple gives birth to mo-mo twins

Latest News

Suspect in Minot roommate death questioning prosecutors over GSI charge
Double blessing: Bismarck couple gives birth to mo-mo twins
The Storm Prediction Center is responsible for creating convective outlooks and issuing severe...
How meteorologists at the Storm Prediction Center issue outlooks and watches for severe weather | Severe Weather Warning Process Part 1
Spanish story time at the Morton Mandan Public Library
Morton Mandan Public Library introduces Spark Spanish reading program
Haven Hills foster care community
Haven Hills hosts fundraising event to build homes for foster families in Bismarck