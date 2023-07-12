Pro’s Pointer #11

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A live bait rig is self-explanatory when it comes to fishing. In this week’s Pro’s Pointer, Johnnie Candle, MWC World Walleye champion & N.D. Fishing Hall of Fame inductee, focuses on a trio of things to think about when presenting your live bait this way.

“Live bait rigs have been catching walleyes in the Dakotas for years,” said Candle. “I think there are three main mistakes people make when live bait rigging. The first one is they use too light of a sinker. Heavier sinkers make it easier to feel the bottom so you’re not snagged up as often and you’re in the strike zone all of the time. The second mistake I think people make is using leaders that are too long. It’s really hard to net a fish with a six or seven-foot leader and a long leader does nothing but tire our live bait out quickly. The last mistake I think people make is they feed too long when they get a bite. Let’s face it folks, fish don’t carry around a knife and a fork and cut their food into pieces before they eat it. They grab it with their mouth. When you feel a bite, the fish has eaten your bait.”

Next week, Johnnie explores the jigging rap.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.