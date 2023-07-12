Prime Day could cause an uptick of porch pirates

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Millions of packages will be sent out Tuesday and Wednesday for Amazon Prime Day.

While customers are waiting for their special deals, there is a higher risk their parcels could be stolen.

Security.Org research says porch piracy increases 40% around sales like Prime Day.

Corie Wagner with Security.Org said there are a few ways buyers can help reduce the chance of their packages getting snagged.

Things like security cameras, bright outdoor lighting, scheduling shipments, making sure packages are not left outside for a long time, and making sure the delivery location is close by are all tips to cut your risk.

Amazon also allows buyers to specify the delivery instructions for safe spots, or for a signature on delivery.

“Package theft is really a crime of opportunity. So, if you can reduce the opportunity to steal the package, you obviously are much less likely to become a victim,” said Corie Wagner, Security.org’s senior editor for industry research.

She said crimes can always be filed with police because property was stolen, and it can help local authorities track trends. She said you can also check with the retailer if they have refund options for stolen items.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.