More than 20,000 gift cards sent out as part of Burgum's presidential donor recruitment campaign

"Bidenflation Relief Card"
"Bidenflation Relief Card"(KUMV)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KUMV) - Presidential candidate Gov. Doug Burgum’s, R-ND, campaign said Wednesday more than 20,000 gift cards will be sent out soon. This, after it was announced earlier this week, he would offer $20 gift cards to 50,000 donors.

Burgum is trying to reach 40,000 unique donors, a requirement to be on the stage for the first Republican Presidential Debate in August. Labeled the “Bidenflation Relief Card,” anyone who donates a dollar or more is eligible for a gift card.

A spokesperson for Burgum said they could reach the maximum amount by the weekend.

Besides the donors, Burgum will need to poll at least one percent in multiple polls.

A spokesperson told Your News Leader Burgum is confident he’ll be on the stage.

The first debate is scheduled for August 24.

