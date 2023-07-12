Mandan man pleads not guilty to raping 13 and 14-year-old girls

By Bella Kraft
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A Mandan man has pleaded not guilty to rape.

Mandan Police say a mother told them 59-year-old Steven Seehaver had sexually assaulted her daughter when she was 14.

The daughter told police Seehaver repeatedly sexually assaulted her and made her send explicit photos to him in 2017.

Authorities say another girl said Seehaver molested her when she was 13.

Police say Seehaver denied the allegations. Seehaver was charged with three counts of gross sexual imposition in June.

