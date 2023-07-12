Lots of job openings in ND, but not enough people

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It seems like almost every business is hiring right now. There are nearly 3,000 openings in Burleigh and Morton counties alone.

Bismarck Police Department is not the only place in town being driven to dead ends when it comes to finding workers.

”The number of applicants has definitely decreased,” said BPD Deputy Chief Randy Zeigler.

Amy Arnez with Job Service North Dakota said there are a lot of hiring signs, but not enough of something else.

”We really have way more job openings than we have people to fill them. We are looking at a 1.9% unemployment rate across the state. And that is just a little under 8,000 people that are looking for work. Fewer of those are actually filing unemployment,” said Arnez.

For places like the Bismarck Police Department, the biggest factor in keeping a full staff is extensive job training. It can take some recruits up to 35 weeks before they can be sent out on their own.

”And if something happens within that process, it slows everything down, and that’s why it takes so long to get fully staffed. When you lose two or three officers, that doesn’t sound like a big deal in other professions, but in the law enforcement profession, it’s a big deal because it takes so long,” said Deputy Chief Zeigler.

Arenz said the number of openings is about typical, but trends show they’re starting to rise.

”What we have to consider too is that we have a lot more employers that are out there. Even during COVID, we never saw a huge decline in employers or establishments,” said Arnez.

The Bismarck Police Department said that even though there are positions open at the department, they still like an old-fashioned way of finding new hires.

”That’s the biggest thing with us; we want happy employees. We want employees that talk highly of the department because they talk to other people. And when other people hear good things about your department, they want to work at your department,” said Deputy Chief Zeigler.

The June 2023 report states there were 13,965 job openings in the state.

Pembina County has had the largest increase in job openings since last year, while Cass County has seen the biggest decrease.

